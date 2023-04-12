MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Macon man who waved a gun aggressively at customers in Wal-Mart is convicted by a federal jury for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

The Attorney’s Office says Selma Oliver-Smith, 45, already had a lengthy criminal history. He was convicted on April 11 of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following a two-day trial.

Oliver-Smith faces a maximum of ten years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

According to court documents, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from the Wal-Mart on Harrison Rd. in Macon on Aug. 17, 2021, about a man aggressively waving a gun at people who approached him inside the store.

Officers knew Oliver-Smith because of his criminal record and located him at a nearby motel. Officers found two firearms hidden inside the toilet bowl tank.

Oliver-Smith’s past convictions include burglary, theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.