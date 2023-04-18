AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, Auburn Police, along with the Greenville Police Department, arrested 23-year-old Antonio Design Holcomb, from Greenville, Alabama, on felony warrants for three counts of identity theft.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrest stemmed from Auburn Police receiving several reports of check fraud in January. Officers spoke with multiple victims who reported their checks were not received by the intended recipients.

The victims, Auburn Police says, also reported the checks were altered and utilized fraudulently in transactions at several banks.

Auburn Police developed Holcomb as a suspect and after additional investigation, APD obtained arrest warrants for identity theft for Holcomb.

Greenville Police located and arrested Holcomb in Grenville pursuant to the arrest warrants on April 16.

The following day, on April 17, authorities transported Holcomb to the Auburn Police Department, where he was booked into the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $15,000 bond.