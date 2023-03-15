AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn Police arrested a man and a woman on multiple theft and drug charges after stopping them for a traffic violation on Moore Mill Road. Robert Lamar McDougald, 41, and Whitney Lynn Jerry, 34, both are from Opelika, Alabama.

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart stated that McDougald was charged with trafficking in stolen identities, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property fourth degree. Jerry was charged with possession of a forged instrument third degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers confirmed that McDougald had an outstanding warrant for identity theft associated with an incident that was reported by a local business in January. Police say they recovered evidence of identity theft, forgery and illegal narcotics during a search of the vehicle.

Police had another outstanding warrant for theft of property fourth degree against McDougald from an unrelated theft that occurred in 2020.

McDougald and Jerry were taken to the Lee County jail and held on bond.