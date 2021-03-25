 

Auburn man arrested after police say he put camera in victim’s home

Crime
(Tate Edward Nuebecker)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – According to investigators, an Auburn man is under arrest after secretly putting a camera in a victim’s home to record them.

Auburn Police say, Tate Edward Nuebecker, age 19, was arrested on March 24. He is charged with aggravated criminal surveillance.

Investigators say they were contacted by the victim, who found the camera in their home. Nuebecker is an acquaintance of the victim, according to police.

Police say their investigation revealed Nuebecker as the person responsible for the camera’s placement in the residence. The victim had no knowledge of the camera until after discovering it and had not consented to having the camera placed in the home, according to police.

Nuebecker was booked into the Lee County Jail on a $5000 bond. The case remains under investigation.

