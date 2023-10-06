AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police arrested an Auburn resident after allegedly using a victim’s card to make fraudulent purchases in Auburn.

According to Auburn Police 18-year-old Maverick Hancock from Auburn arrests resulted after the police department received a reports about fraudulent card charges on Sept. 30.

The victim reported to police that a card was lost or stolen near North College Street the day before and that multiple fraudulent charges were made in Auburn.

Auburn Police later developed Hancock as a suspect and after additional investigation, authorities arrested him in connection the fraudulent card purchases.

Auburn Police transported him to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $3,000 bond.