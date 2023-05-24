AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) —Auburn Police arrested a man from Auburn on May 22 and charged him with ten counts of theft of property.

Auburn Police say officers had received a report of a theft from the 400 block of South Donahue Drive that occurred between May 19 and May 22.

Roberto Zugazaga, 62, developed as a suspect during the investigation, according to Auburn Police. Officers contacted Zugazaga and discovered a large cache of stolen property with him that had been stolen from several locations in the Auburn area.

Zugazaga was taken to the Lee County Jail to be held on a $50,000 bond. Police state additional thefts are currently being investigated, with the likelihood of more charges.