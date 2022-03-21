AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building after a weekend shooting sprayed bullets into the Waffle House on S. College Street.

On Mar. 20, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Keyare Ahmun Cobb, age 29, from Auburn, AL, on the felony warrant charging. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected. Cobb was transported to the Lee County jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

The shooting with injuries happened early Sunday morning Waffle House located at 2167 S College St in Auburn, according to Auburn police.

Plywood covers the side of the restaurant where it was damaged by bullets.

Police say on March 20th, they responded to a report of gunshots and located evidence of gunfire at the scene, and confirmed a nearby business was struck during the incident.

During the investigation, a subject receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was located at the East Alabama Medical Center. Police confirmed the injury was related to the subject’s involvement in the incident. Police have not identified this subject as Cobb.

Arrest warrants are pending on the individuals who have been identified as participating in the incident, with additional charges anticipated as the investigation continues.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line (334) 246-1391.