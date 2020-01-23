Auburn man arrested in connection to armed robbery on Darden Ave.

AUBURN, AL. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department has made an arrest in a recent armed robbery.

Police have arrested Jamarcus D. Richmond, age 22, in connection to an incident that happened at the 700 block of Darden Ave. on Jan. 18.

The 22-year-old victim was robbed at gun point outside of a home on Darden Ave. by two men who stole his wallet and cash, then fled in a vehicle, according to Auburn Police.

Police say their investigation into the robbery lead them to Richmond as one of the two suspects involved in the robbery.

Richmond is facing felony charges of Robbery First degree.

Police say Richmond was arrested Wednesday at his home and booked into the Lee County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police are still looking for the second suspect in the robbery. The suspect is described as as a black male, who is 6’0” tall and 150 lbs. The suspect was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.