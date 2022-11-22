AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Nov. 18, Auburn Police arrested Gerald Sebastion Trimble, 58, from Auburn, Alabama, on felony warrants for burglary (third degree) and theft of property (first degree).

Trimble’s arrest ensued after Auburn Police responded to a call reporting a burglary at a business located near the 200 block of West Glenn Avenue.

Employees with the business reported that on Nov. 14, a suspect forced their way into the business and stole property from inside.

Police developed Trimble as a suspect and after further investigation he was later identified as the suspect involved in the burglary and theft.

Auburn Police arrested Trimble on Nov. 18 and transported him to the Lee County Jail where he is held on an $8,000 bond.