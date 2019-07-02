Auburn man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop, say police

The Auburn Police Division’s narcotics unit conducted a traffic stop yesterday in the 4000 block of North College Street. The driver, Deylon Marque Pearson, 24, “was wanted on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Marijuana First Degree.”

Police say that upon his arrest, “approximately 30 vapor pen cartridges containing Tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) and over $1,000” were recovered from his vehicle during the stop.

On top of the outstanding warrant, Pearson received additional charges including “Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia for the vapor cartridges and vapor pen.”

Pearson is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $5,500 bond.