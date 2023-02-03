AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.)

According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to a search warrant and the recovery of several controlled substances. Auburn Police also obtained a search warrant for a residence located on West Richland Circle and an arrest warrant for the distribution of controlled substances.

Officers located and arrested Gullatte during a traffic stop on Thursday. On the same day authorities arrested Gullatte during the traffic stop, the Auburn Police Department searched the residence on West Richland Circle.

During the search, Auburn Police Officers seized over $100,000 and multiple controlled substances.

The recovery of controlled substance during the search of the residence resulted in the following addition charges: