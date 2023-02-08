AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, Auburn Police arrested 22-year-old Ja’Savein Armani Frazier from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple warrants charging him with breaking and entering in a motor vehicle, theft, failure to appear in court, and minor in possession of alcohol.

According to Auburn Police, the arrest resulted from multiple reported auto burglaries on Feb. 2. Auburn Police Officers spoke with victims that reported multiple vehicles were broken into, and that property was stolen from inside the vehicles. The auto burglaries occurred late at night on Feb. 1 and during the morning hours of Feb. 2 near the 500 block of Webster Road.

Police eventually developed Frazier as a suspect and located him on Tuesday. When authorities located Frazier, he possessed stolen property from the auto burglaries. A search warrant was later issued, and authorities searched a residence located near the 600 block of Lee Road 668. Police recovered additional stolen property from the auto burglaries inside the residence.

After further investigation, authorities arrested Frazier and transported him to the Lee County Jail.

Authorities charged Frazier with the following:

unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle (seven counts)

theft of property – first degree

theft of property – second degree (five counts)

theft of property – fourth degree (two counts)

failure to appear

minor in possession of alcohol

Auburn Police say Frazier is being held on a $44,000 bond associated with the charges, but he is being held without bond due to a violation of probation.