Auburn man found guilty of burglary second degree, sexual abuse first degree

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has been convicted in a 2016 case in which the victim was sexual abused after the man broke into her apartment in the middle of the night.

According to a news release from the Auburn Police Department, on Feb. 18, 2022, Cody Lamar Waller was found guilty of burglary second degree and sexual abuse first degree in connection to the incident that happened in August 2016.

Officials said on Aug. 5, 2016 at 3:50 am, police responded to a home on West Longleaf Drive. A suspect, later identified as Waller, had broken into an apartment and “inappropriately touched” the 24-year-old woman living there, according to police.

The guilty verdict was returned after several days of testimony from law enforcement, forensic specialists and witnesses.

“We would like to recognize the diligence of the district attorney’s prosecutorial team, and the fortitude of the victim involved in this case,” Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson said. “Also, special thanks to the citizens of Lee County who devoted their time to sit on this jury.”

Waller is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2022. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.