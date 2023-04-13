AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On April 12, Auburn Police arrested 21-year-old William Emery McBay from Auburn, Alabama, on a felony warrant for criminal mischief (first-degree.)

The arrest, Auburn Police says, resulted from the police department receiving a report about property damage that occurred near the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway on April 2.

According to Auburn Police, responding police officers found multiple items that were “intentionally damaged from being thrown from an upper-floor apartment,” and some vehicles in the nearby area incurred damage from the thrown items, including spray paint.

Auburn Police says McBay was developed as a suspect, and after an investigation, the police department obtained an arrest warrant for the charge of criminal mischief. Officers located McBay and took him into custody pursuant to the arrest warrant on April 12.

APD says officers transported McBay to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $3,000 bond.