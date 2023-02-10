AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police Officers arrested 56-year-old Carl Theophilous Dumas from Auburn on warrants charging him with three counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and theft of lost property.

According to Auburn Police, Dumas’ arrest stems from a reported incident, which occurred on Feb. 4. Auburn Police Officers spoke with a victim who reported the theft of a wallet containing a credit card. Police found several fraudulent charges were made using the stolen credit card at multiple locations in Auburn, Alabama.

Police later developed Dumas as a suspect. After further investigation, Auburn Police Officers arrested and transported him to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $5500 bond.