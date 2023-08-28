AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of a man after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle while under the influence.

According to Auburn Police, 22-year-old Francisco Misraim Ucelo Avila’s arrest resulted from the police department receiving a report about an auto theft that happened on Saturday.

A victim reported to police that their vehicle, originally parked near the 300 block of Webster Road, was missing after returning.

Auburn Police later discovered the vehicle traveling on South College Street near East Veterans Boulevard within an hour of the vehicle being reported stolen.

Auburn Police Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the vehicle’s driver as Avila. After additional investigation, officers arrested Avila for first-degree Theft of Property. Auburn Police also charged him with DUI after he appeared to be impaired while driving.

Following his arrest, officers transported him to the Lee County Jail where he is held on a $5,750 bond.