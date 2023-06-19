AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department over the weekend announced the arrest of an Auburn resident for a felony warrant for second-degree assault.

According to Auburn Police, on June 16, authorities arrested 45-year-old Marco Jureell Rowell from Auburn, Alabama, on a felony warrant for second-degree assault.

APD says the arrest resulted from the police department responding to a report about a shooting in the 100 block of Lee Road 57 on June 16. After arriving on the scene, Auburn Police Officers found the 44-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics and officers attempted to provide first aid before the victim was transported to Piedmont Regional Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, via helicopter. The victim received immediate medical attention upon arrival at Piedmont and Auburn Police says the gunshot wound “is believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.”

Law enforcement later located Rowell, who was at the crime scene at the time and later identified him as a suspect. Auburn Police says after additional investigation, authorities determined that Rowell and the victim were acquaintances and that the “incident was not random.”

Following the investigation, Auburn Police arrested Rowell, charged him with second-degree assault, and transported him to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $25,000 bond.