AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police said a Columbus man was arrested on Monday on multiple felony warrants after officers determined he was responsible for stealing identities and making fraudulent purchases with a stolen card.

According to the Auburn Police Department, officers arrested 52-year-old Male Torrvellas on felony warrants charging him with trafficking stolen identities, four counts of fraudulent use of a debit/ credit card and third-degree theft of property.

Torrvellas’ arrest resulted from Auburn Police receiving a report about fraudulent credit card activity on Oct. 25. Officers spoke with a complainant, who reported several fraudulent credit card charges made at multiple locations from Oct. 8 to Oct. 23.

During an investigation, Auburn Police developed Torrvellas as a suspect. Police later obtained warrants for Torrvella and arrested him on Dec.18.

After officers arrested Torrvellas, they found evidence related to identity theft in his possession. He was later additionally charged with trafficking stolen identities after authorities found additional evidence on Torrvellas.

Following his arrest, Torrvellas was transported to the Lee County Jail, where he was held on a $37,500 bond. Auburn Police says his case is still under investigation and additional charge may be brought against Torrvellas.