Auburn Police arrest Georgia man on charges of financial abuse of the elderly

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested a Georgia man in connection to financial abuse of an elderly person.

Deontravious Shamar Bonner, age 24, was arrested on July 2, after police say he scammed an elderly victim by overcharging them for services.

Charges against Bonner, of Griffin, come after the victim contacted police on July 2, and told them Bonner perpetrated the scam that involved overcharging the victim a large amount of money for landscaping.

Later that day, police located Bonner and arrested him. He is charged him with felony Financial Abuse of the Elderly.

Bonner was taken to the Lee County Jail, where he was being held on a $7,500 bond. Police say additional charges are possible in this case.