AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old from Auburn on charges related to residential and auto burglaries that occurred on Oct. 20.

According to Auburn Police, the juvenile arrest resulted from the police department responding to a report about an auto burglary on Oct. 20 near the 300 block of Bowden Drive.

Auburn Police officers met with a victim who noticed a suspect forcefully enter a vehicle. The responding officers later found a 14-year-old suspect near where the crime happened.

The victim identified the juvenile as the suspect and during an investigation, police learned that the juvenile also forcefully entered a residence and stole property. Officers also learned the juvenile broke into another vehicle located nearby.

Auburn Police says the juvenile suspect has been charged with second-degree burglary and two counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a vehicle and transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center.