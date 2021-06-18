Auburn Police arrest Lafayette man on sex abuse charge

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested a Lafayette man in a sex abuse case.

According to police, on June 17, 2021, Shawvokie Zacchaeus Williams, age 40, was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Police say the investigation into the case began on June 3, after police received information regarding a crime involving a juvenile victim and an adult offender.

According to police, the investigation revealed a victim, who was less than 12 years old, was subjected to inappropriate sexual contact. The perpetrator of the crime was identified as Williams, according to police.

Police obtained a warrant for Williams’ arrest and he was taken into police custody June 17. Following his arrest, Williams was booked into the Lee County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.