AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department said two Lanett residents were arrested for multiple alleged burglaries on Samford Trace Court on Tuesday.

Auburn Police arrested 19-year-old Joshua Artavious on warrants charging him with:

Four counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle

Three counts of second-degree theft of property

Fourth-degree theft of property

The 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on the following charges:

Three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle

Two counts of second-degree theft of property

Fourth degree theft of property

Both Slaughter and the teen arrested came after an investigation near the 1900 block of Samford Trace Court, looking into multiple auto burglary reports the police department received on Nov. 25.

Slaughter and the juvenile were eventually developed as suspects, leading to police obtaining arrest warrants and juvenile petitions.

Both Slaughter and the 15-year-old were arrested on Monday. Auburn Police transported Slaughter to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $16,000 bond. Auburn Police says the juvenile has been released to a guardian.