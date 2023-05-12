AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 31-year-old Ian Damato Holloway from Lanett, Alabama, on a felony warrant charging him with the fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), Holloway’s arrest stems from the police department receiving a report about a fraudulent debit card purchase on April 7.

Auburn Police Officers spoke with the victim, who reported a wallet containing a debit card was stolen in a different police jurisdiction.

The victim also found that the fraudulent debit card purchase was made at a business located on the 1600 block of Opelika Road in Auburn.

Authorities developed Holloway as a suspect, and after further investigation, Auburn Police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputies located Holloway, arrested and transported him to the Clayton County Jail.

Holloway waived his extradition and was transported to the Auburn Police Department on Thursday, where authorities executed his warrant.

Authorities later transported Holloway to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $1,500 bond.