AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police announced the arrest of an Auburn man on Monday, after officers discovered evidence of stolen identities during a traffic stop.

According to the police department on July 28, Auburn Police Officers arrested 20-year-old Onarrion Lanar Tolbert on a felony warrant charging him with trafficking multiple stolen identities.

Police say Tolbert’s arrest resulted from officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle they observed near the intersection of South Donahue Drive and Devall Drive.

During the traffic stop officers identified the driver as Tolbert and noticed evidence of illegal activity, which prompted the Auburn Police Officers to further investigate.

Evidence correlating to several stolen identities was recovered by the officers from the vehicle. Following the investigation the officers arrested, charged and booked Tolbert at the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $30,000 bond.

Auburn Police says that none of the evidence recovered from the vehicle was associated with Auburn locals.