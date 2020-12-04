Auburn Police arrest man in connection to several vehicle break-ins

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for several vehicle break-ins.

Kody Macade Tinker, of Pisgah, was arrested on Thursday. Tinker, age 19, is being charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and three counts of theft of property third degree.

Tinker’s arrest stems from several incidents on Oct. 31. According to officials, police received reports that multiple vehicles had been broken into in the 500 block of Webster Road.

Investigation revealed Tinker as a suspect.

Police say additional charges are possible in the case.

Tinker is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $15,000 bond.