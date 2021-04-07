Auburn Police arrest man on attempted kidnapping charge

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division has arrested a man following an attempted kidnapping.

On April 6, in the 1100 block of Commerce Drive, William Nelson Melson Jr., 56, attempted to restrain a victim and force them into a vehicle, according to police.

Melson, described by police as being transient, is being charged with Attempted Kidnapping 2nd Degree. Police say Melson did not use a weapon during the attempted kidnapping.

Following the incident, Melson was booked into the Lee County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.