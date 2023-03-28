AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Auburn Police Department announced the arrest of 47-year-old Damarius Montreal Morgan, from Auburn, Alabama, on warrants charging him with burglary (third degree) and theft of property (fourth degree.)

According to Auburn Police, the arrest resulted from the police department receiving a report about a burglary at a business located in the 100 block of North Gay Street in Auburn.

An employee with the business claimed that during the late night hours of March 23 and the morning hours of March 24, a suspect unlawfully entered the business and stole property.

Auburn Police later developed Morgan as a suspect and located him later in the day on March 24. After further investigation, authorities arrested and charged Morgan with burglary and theft.

Auburn Police says officers transported Morgan to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $4,000 bond.