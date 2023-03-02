AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, Auburn Police arrested 59-year-old Tommie Lee Ray Jr., from Auburn, Alabama, on warrants accusing him of receiving stolen property (second degree), possession of marijuana (second degree), possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing government operations.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrested resulted from a traffic stop after police noticed a traffic violation on I-85 near Bent Creek Road.

Authorities identified the driver as Ray Jr., and an investigation initiated by officers led to the recovery of a stolen firearm and narcotics contraband. After the investigation, officers arrested Ray Jr. for charges associated with narcotics contraband and the firearm.

Auburn Police say officers transported Ray Jr. to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $6,000 bond.