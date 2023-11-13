AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department announced an Auburn resident was arrested in connection with two back-to-back burglaries that happened on West Magnolia Avenue.

According to APD, Auburn Police arrested 37-year-old Almetrice Quartez Ray on warrants charging him with two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property.

Ray’s arrest came after Auburn Police received a burglary report on Nov. 8. A complainant reported that a suspect entered into a building located in the 800 block of West Magnolia Avenue two times.

The suspect first entered the building on Nov. 7 and came back a day later on Nov. 8 and APD says both times property was stolen from the building.

Auburn Police later developed Ray as a suspect and officers located and arrested Ray on Nov. 9 for charges related to both instances of burglary and theft.

Following Ray’s arrest, he was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is held on a $8,500 bond.