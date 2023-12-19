AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department said a Montgomery, Alabama, resident was arrested on Monday on a felony warrant for third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Adrian Coleman, 66, arrest resulted from Auburn Police officers responding to a report about a forgery on Feb. 27.

Someone reported that a suspect tried to conduct a transaction with a forged check at a business in the 800 block of Opelika Road.

Coleman was eventually developed as a suspect and Auburn Police says after additional investigation, an arrest warrant for Coleman was obtained.

Officers found and arrested Coleman on Dec.18. He was later transported to the Lee County Jail, where he his held on a $1500 bond.