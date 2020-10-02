Auburn Police arrest multiple suspects in connection to vehicle burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division has arrested four suspects in connection to a vehicle burglary.

On Wednesday, Auburn Police arrested Ta’Jay Antawain Edmonds, age 18, from Phenix City; Tieyshia Brionna Watson, age 20, from Columbus; Jimmie Mar’Quize Fluellen, age 20, from Phenix City; and Jaquane Jaqurious Henry, age 19, from Phenix City.

According to police, the arrests stem from officers responding to a suspicious person call in the 200 Block of Armstrong Street. All four suspects were contacted in the area and police discovered a nearby vehicle that was burglarized. After further investigation, they were arrested and charged.

Edmonds, Watson and Fluellen were all charged with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and will be eligible for a $3,000 bond.

Henry was charged with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, fleeing/attempting to elude, carrying a pistol unlawfully, receiving stolen property second degree and possession of marijuana second degree. He will be eligible for a $13,000 bond.

All four offenders were transported to the Lee County Jail and additional charges are possible. This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.