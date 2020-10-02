Auburn Police arrest multiple suspects in connection to vehicle burglary

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) –  The Auburn Police Division has arrested four suspects in connection to a vehicle burglary.

On Wednesday, Auburn Police arrested Ta’Jay Antawain Edmonds, age 18, from Phenix City; Tieyshia Brionna Watson, age 20, from Columbus; Jimmie Mar’Quize Fluellen, age 20, from Phenix City; and Jaquane Jaqurious Henry, age 19, from Phenix City.

According to police, the arrests stem from officers responding to a suspicious person call in the 200 Block of Armstrong Street. All four suspects were contacted in the area and police discovered a nearby vehicle that was burglarized. After further investigation, they were arrested and charged.

Edmonds, Watson and Fluellen were all charged with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and will be eligible for a $3,000 bond.

Henry was charged with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, fleeing/attempting to elude, carrying a pistol unlawfully, receiving stolen property second degree and possession of marijuana second degree. He will be eligible for a $13,000 bond.

All four offenders were transported to the Lee County Jail and additional charges are possible. This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

