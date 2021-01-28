 

Auburn Police arrest Opelika man on warrant for rape

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Juan Nelson Sosa Iztep)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police say they have arrested an Opelika man in connection to a rape that happened in December 2020.

According to police, Juan Nelson Sosa-Iztep, age 20, was arrested on Jan. 27, 2021 on a felony warrant for rape second degree.

Police say the arrest stems from an incident reported on Dec. 14, 2020. Police received a complaint of an adult male engaging in sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of sixteen, according to investigators.

Sosa-Iztep has been booked into the Lee County Jail. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Police say the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

49° / 30°
Fair
Fair 0% 49° 30°

Friday

57° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 33°

Saturday

61° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 61° 50°

Sunday

68° / 41°
AM Rain
AM Rain 77% 68° 41°

Monday

47° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 47° 33°

Tuesday

54° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 54° 31°

Wednesday

60° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 60° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

44°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

42°

9 PM
Clear
1%
42°

40°

10 PM
Clear
1%
40°

38°

11 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

12 AM
Clear
1%
37°

35°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
35°

35°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
35°

34°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
34°

33°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

6 AM
Clear
2%
31°

31°

7 AM
Clear
2%
31°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
31°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
34°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

53°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

55°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
53°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories