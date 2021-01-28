Auburn Police arrest Opelika man on warrant for rape

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police say they have arrested an Opelika man in connection to a rape that happened in December 2020.

According to police, Juan Nelson Sosa-Iztep, age 20, was arrested on Jan. 27, 2021 on a felony warrant for rape second degree.

Police say the arrest stems from an incident reported on Dec. 14, 2020. Police received a complaint of an adult male engaging in sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of sixteen, according to investigators.

Sosa-Iztep has been booked into the Lee County Jail. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Police say the case remains under investigation.