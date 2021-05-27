 

Auburn Police arrest Phenix City man following vehicle theft

Crime

(Dewayne Carson Hill)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division has arrested a Phenix City man in connection to a vehicle theft from earlier this week.

According to police, on May 26, 2021, Dewayne Carson Hill, age 23, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property 2nd Degree.

According to investigators, Hill’s arrest stems from an incident in the 2400 block of Moores Mill Road on May 25. Police were contacted by the victim about a man breaking into their vehicle and stealing it.

Police say investigation lead to Hill being developed as a suspect and later arrested.

Hill was booked into the Lee County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

