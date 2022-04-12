AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have arrested an Opelika man in connection to a sexual assault that happened on Monday while the victim was using a ride share service.

According to police, on April 11, 2022, Theodore Leroy Halls Jr., age 46, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with Rape First Degree, Sodomy First Degree, and Sexual Abuse First Degree.

Police said Halls arrest stems from an incident that happened on April 10, 2022, near the 700 Block of Aspen Heights Lane.

Police said Halls was working as a ride share driver and had picked the victim up as a customer when the sexual assault occurred.

According to police the victim was picked up in the downtown area of Auburn, after she arranged to be picked up by the ride share.

During the transport, Halls sexually assaulted the victim, according to police.

Halls has been booked into the Lee County Jail on $150,000 bond.