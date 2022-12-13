AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Dec. 10, Auburn Police detained Na’Jee Ahmad Johnson, 19; Tahjmir Kevin Patten, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile, all from Opelika, on multiple felony charges.

All three individuals were charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Auburn Police additionally charged Johnson with possession of marijuana (2nd degree).

The arrests resulted from Auburn Police responding to a report of possible vehicle break-ins near the 300 block of Genelda Avenue on Dec. 10.

A witness reported to police that multiple individuals were seen surveying the area looking into several vehicles.

The witness also reported that the subjects entered a vehicle and gave law enforcement a suspect description.

Shortly after the incident, Auburn Police contacted Johnson, Patten, and the 15-year-old juvenile.

After further investigation, Auburn Police charged all three suspects. According to police, Johnson is held on a $4000, and Patten is held on a $3000 bond. Both were transported to the Lee County Jail. Authorities released the 15-year-old juvenile to a guardian.