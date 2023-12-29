AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police said a Tuskegee, Alabama, man was arrested on multiple felony warrants charging him with receiving stolen property.

According to the Auburn Police Department, 39-year-old Brent Allen Jones’ arrest came after Auburn Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 3500 bloc of South College Street. During the traffic stop, officers found several firearms inside the vehicle. One of the firearms was reported stolen from another police jurisdiction.

Officers recovered the guns and after confirming at least one of the firearms was stolen, Jones was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $3,000 bond.