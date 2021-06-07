Auburn Police arrest Tuskegee man in connection to vehicle break-ins

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division has arrested a suspect in connect several vehicle break-ins that happened in April.

(Jeremy Dantrell Ewell)

According to investigators, Jeremy Dantrell Ewell, of Tuskegee, was arrested on June 4, 2021.

Ewell, age 26, was arrested on warrants charging him with ten counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Theft of Property 4th Degree, five counts of Theft of Property 3rd Degree, and three counts of Theft of Property 2nd Degree, according to police.

Police say the auto burglaries happened in the areas of Denali Lane, Lightness Drive, Frontier Circle, and Surrey Lane on April 24-25, 2021.

Ewell was booked into the Lee County Jail on a $35,000 bond.