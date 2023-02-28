AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, Auburn Police arrested Marquavious Benard Favors, 25, from Peachtree City, Georgia, on warrants for identity theft (two counts), possession of a forged instrument (third degree), possession of marijuana (second degree), and obstructing governmental operations.

Auburn Police also arrested 26-year-old Marquez Lezhaun Abernathy from East Point, Georgia, on warrants for two counts of identify theft.

The Auburn Police Department says the arrests stemmed from a traffic stop after officers observed a traffic violation.

Favors and Abernathy were identified during the traffic stop, and officers initiated an investigation leading to the discovery of illegal narcotics and contraband associated with forged checks and identity theft.

After the investigation Favors and Abernathy were taken into custody. Favors and Abernathy were both transported to the Lee County Jail; where Favors is held on a $16,500 bond and Abernathy is held on a $10,00 bond.