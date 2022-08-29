AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Auburn residents are facing felony charges after police say they pretended to be law enforcement agencies to defraud individuals and businesses out of money.

On Aug. 27, 2022, Auburn Police arrested Darius Jermaine Briscoe,33, and Taliyah Breshae Oliver, 22, on felony warrants charging each with theft of property first degree.

“The arrests stem from an investigation involving a scam that targeted multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area. The scam has been recently covered by several media outlets and described in an Auburn Public Safety social media warning,” said Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart.

Investigators say targeted businesses received phone calls from the suspects falsely representing themselves as a law enforcement authority. Under the guise of conducting an investigation, employees were directed to turn over cash to the offenders who victims believed were law enforcement officers.

“Briscoe and Oliver were developed as suspects in multiple instances of this scam where the targeted businesses incurred a significant financial loss,” said Stewart.

Auburn Police located both suspects on Aug. 27, 2022, and the investigation yielded additional evidence resulting in the arrests.

Briscoe and Oliver were both transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with related information is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.