AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police said on Christmas Eve, Auburn Police officers along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Ladarren Howard Jackson from Auburn and a 15-year-old from Opelika, Alabama.

Auburn Police says their arrest resulted from the police department responding to a report about auto burglaries in progress on Christmas Eve, near the 500 block of Lee Road 57.

Responding officers found a vehicle nearby that was occupied by individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions. The vehicle fled as officers attempted to make contact with the occupants.

Police pursued the vehicle in response and the chase ended near the 2100 block of Lee Road 61. The driver, identified as Jackson, fled on foot. Police chased and apprehended Jackson on foot. The juvenile was found by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy on foot near the area.

Jackson was arrested on warrants charging him with:

Three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehcile

Two counts of third-degree theft of property

Fourth-degree theft of property

Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

The minor was arrested on juvenile complaints for:

Three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle

Two counts of third-degree theft of property

Fourth-degree theft of property

Jackson was taken to the Lee County Jail where he is held on a $16,000 bond and the juvenile was transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center after police received authorization from the Lee County Juvenile Probate Court.