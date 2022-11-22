AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Nov. 18, Auburn Police arrest Joseph Lamar Wilson, 34, from Opelika, Alabama, on felony warrants for the possession of a forged instrument (third degree), theft of property (third degree), and identify theft.

The following day, Nov. 19, Auburn Police arrested Salsa Carle Martin, 33, from Auburn, Alabama, for the same charges listed above.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrest are result of the department receiving a report from a business located near the 1100 block of Ware Drive.

Employees from the business reported that several checks were forged using the business’ account information. During the investigation, Auburn Police determined that multiple suspect were involved and had cashed the forged checks at different locations.

Wilson and Martin were both eventually developed as suspects, identified, and arrested for their involvement in cashing the forged checks. Both Wilson and Martin were transported to the Lee County Jail and held on $8,000 bond.