AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Dec. 9, Auburn Police arrested Alias Janel Rand, 20, and Davida Roshonda Hall, 25, both from Selma, Alabama, on the theft of property (3rd degree) and attempting to elude a police officer.

The arrests stem from Auburn Police responding to a report concerning a theft at a business near the 1700 block of South College Street. A complaint from the company reported that two suspects were attempting to leave the store with stolen merchandise.

Responding Auburn Police Officers attempted to stop the suspects, but they left the store and entered a vehicle to flee the area.

Auburn Police eventually detained both suspects before the vehicle left the store and recovered the stolen merchandise. Authorities identified both suspects, and after further investigation, Auburn Police placed the suspects under arrest.

According to police, Rand and Hall are both held on a $4500 bond at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.