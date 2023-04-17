AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Auburn Police Department announced the arrest of two Opelika men charged with theft of property (first-degree.)

On April 13, Auburn Police arrested 40-year-old Charlie Griggs and 47-year-old Christopher Randall Bailey, both from Opelika, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants for theft.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), the arrests resulted from the police department receiving a report from a business near the 900 block of Lee Road 10 on April 10.

APD says personnel for the business reported multiple suspects stealing property early in the morning on April 10.

Auburn Police developed Griggs and Bailey as suspects, and after further investigation, Auburn Police says arrest warrants were obtained for theft of property.

Police located and arrested both Griggs and Bailey on April 13. APD says Griggs and Bailey were transported to the Lee County Jail, where each is held on a $5,000 bond.