AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Atlanta woman has been arrested in connection to a theft investigation in Auburn. According to officials with the Auburn Police Department, Sky Naja Griffith, age 23, was arrested on July 11, 2022, by Auburn Police with the assistance of the Opelika Police Department.

Officials said Griffith was arrested on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property second degree.

Griffith’s arrest stems from police responding to a reported theft at a business located in the 1600 block of Opelika Road on July 11, 2022, according to officials.

An employee at the business told police the suspect stole merchandise and fled in a vehicle.

Officials said officers with the Opelika Police Department located suspect in Opelika and identified her as Griffith. After further investigation, Griffith was arrested for theft of property second degree, according to officials.

Griffith was booked into the Lee County Jail on a $3,500 bond.