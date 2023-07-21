AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department announced the arrest of an Auburn woman after she stole a credit card and used it to make numerous purchases in the Auburn area.

On Thursday, Auburn Police Officers arrested 30-year-old Joshala Alexia Holloway from Auburn on felony warrants for third-degree theft of lost property and four counts of fraudulent use of a debit/ credit card.

According to Auburn Police, Holloway’s arrested resulted from the police department receiving a report about fraudulent credit card use on July 13. The victim reported that that an unknown suspect stole a credit card on July 12 after the card was left at a business located in the 1700 block of South College Street.

After the card was stolen, it was used to make multiple unauthorized purchases in Auburn. Police developed Holloway as a suspect, and after additional investigation, Auburn Police obtained arrest warrants for Holloway.

Authorities located Holloway, arrested and transported her to the Lee County Jail, where she is being held on a $7,500 bond.