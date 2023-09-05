AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department (APD) announced the arrest and extradition of a man found in Birmingham, Alabama, who allegedly stole an Auburn victim’s credit card information and made several fraudulent purchases with the card.

According to Auburn Police, 23-year-old Javontae Eugene Eatman was arrested on a felony warrant for identity theft.

Eatman’s arrest resulted from the police department receiving a report about identity theft on Nov. 19, 2022. An Auburn victim reported that information from a credit card was compromised and unauthorized purchases were made at multiple locations outside of APD’s jurisdiction.

Auburn Police later developed Eatman as a suspect and after additional investigation, obtained an arrest warrant for Eatman. Authorities located Eatman in Birmingham on Aug. 30 and arrested him.

Auburn Police says Eatman was transported to the Lee County Jail on Sept. 1, where he is held on a $5,000 bond.