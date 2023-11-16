AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department said that a Montgomery resident was arrested and charged with an alleged theft of property after a victim reported seeing him entering someone’s vehicle and stealing property.

Auburn Police says 29-year-old Jamon Drekez Nelson’s arrests came after the Auburn Police Department received an auto burglary report on July 17. A victim reported that on July 7 a suspect illegally entered a vehicle and stole property.

Auburn Police developed Nelson as a suspect and officers obtained arrest warrants for the offense in September. On Tuesday, Auburn Police arrested Nelson while he was incarcerated at the Lee County Jail. Nelson is currently being held on a $6,000 bond.