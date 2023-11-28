AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department (APD) said an Opelika man was arrested on Nov. 26 after the man led police on a car and on foot chase; resulting in police later finding evidence of identity theft and narcotics.

Auburn Police says 25-year-old Anthony Jamel Zikell Johnson resulted from the police department conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of East Glenn Avenue and Dogwood Drive on Nov. 26.

During the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Johnson fled from police driving towards the dead end of Dogwood Drive.

The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into an embankment. Johnson continued by fleeing on foot but was apprehended by responding officers.

During an investigation, officers found several items related to identity theft and narcotic contraband inside the vehicle. Auburn Police arrested and transported Johnson to the Lee County Jail where he is held on a $34,000 bond.