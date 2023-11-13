AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department said that a Phenix City man was arrested after authorities found stolen property from various victims inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Auburn Police Department, on Nov. 11, Auburn Police along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Rustin Eugene Smith on multiple warrants charging him with two counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree receiving stolen property.

Smith’s arrest resulted from Auburn Police receiving several theft reports on Nov. 11. Multiple victims reported recent theft that happened near the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue, the 1200 block of Lee Road 51 and the 2400 block of Moores Mill Road.



After additional investigation, Auburn Police developed Smith as a suspect in all the thefts. LCSO found Smith driving a vehicle, which authorities believe was used during the thefts and initiated a traffic stop.

Auburn Police says stolen property was recovered from the vehicle and Smith was arrested for charges related to the thefts. Additional property that was reported stolen in another police jurisdiction was also found in Smith’s possession, which resulted in the additional charge for second-degree receiving stolen property.

After his arrest, Smith was transported to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $15,000.