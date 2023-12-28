AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Auburn Police arrested 27-year-old Terance Deshawn Carter from Houston, Texas, on felony warrants charging him with two counts of first-degree theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief.

Carter’s arrest came after an investigation was initiated on June 14, when Auburn Police officers responded to a theft and criminal mischief that occurred at a business located in the 1300 block of South Donahue Drive.

Auburn Police eventually developed Carter as a suspect and obtained arrest warrants in October. Authorities found and arrested Carter in Livingston, Texas. Law enforcement transported Carter to the Lee County Jail, where warrants were executed on Dec. 27.

As of now, Carter is held on a $13,000 bond.